Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video released Friday captures a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets around 8:35 p.m. on August 29.

The gunfire targeted two men who were walking down the street. One of them was hit in his left foot and was treated at the hospital.

Police say the Impala may be a 2006 to 2012 model. It has tinted windows, a moon roof, a front license plate bracket, and the driver's side headlight is inoperable.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.