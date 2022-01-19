murder

Man gunned down while inside Philadelphia store; at least 14 shots fired

"Most of the spent shell casings are just feet, some are just inches away from where this victim is laying," said police.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who killed a man inside of a business on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old man was violently gunned down by a suspect who entered the store.

"Clearly this 30-year-old was the intended target," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Authorities said security cameras inside and outside of the business provided investigators with a good look at the gunman who police said appeared to be wearing Nike hooded sweatshirt, track pants and Nike sneakers.

At least 14 shots were fired inside the store.

There were also about 10 people inside at the time, six of them were employees and the rest were customers.

"Most of the spent shell casings are just feet, some are just inches away from where this victim is laying," Small said

Police said most disturbing of all was what occurred after the gunman initially opened fire.

"You see the shooter run towards the front door of the property, then turn around and he runs back to the victim who is laying on the floor of the store. And when the shooter runs back, he stands over the victim and fires a second string of shots from point-blank range," Small said.

No weapon has been recovered. Police are hopeful security cameras will quickly lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police 215-686-TIPS.

