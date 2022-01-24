shooting

Man dies after being shot inside Philadelphia store

Investigators were able to obtain security footage from inside the store, but so far no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed inside a store in Philadelphia's Feltonville section Sunday afternoon.

Police arrived to the 4500 block of North 7th Street to find a 33-year-old man who had been shot repeatedly just before 12 p.m.

The man was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

The store owner told Action News his parents were in the store at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

