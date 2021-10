EMBED >More News Videos 6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Staffers at a school in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section arrived Thursday morning to find bullet holes in some of their windows.Police were called to Antonia Pantoja Charter on the 4100 block of North American Street around 6:30 a.m.Officers found five bullet holes and two fragments inside the school's cafeteria.It's believed that the gunfire happened sometime after school let out Wednesday.No injuries have been reported.Authorities are reviewing security footage in hopes of finding clues that could lead to a suspect.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.