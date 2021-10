EMBED >More News Videos Officials say the suspect attempted to rob the armored truck driver but he wasn't expecting the driver to be armed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Brinks money truck driver turned the tables on a would-be robber on Monday afternoon in Philadelphia.It happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 1900 block of North 5th Street.Officials say a male suspect attempted to rob the armored truck driver at gunpoint.As the suspect announced the robbery, the Brinks driver pulled out a gun and opened fire.It's unclear if the suspect was shot, but police say he did drop his gun and took off empty-handed.No injuries were reported to the driver.