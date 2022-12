Man dies from gunshot wound inside Center City hotel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting inside a Center City hotel left a man dead on Christmas Day

It happened at the Sheraton Hotel located on the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. for gunshots fired inside the hotel.

Officers found a 37-year-old man shot in the forehead. He died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.