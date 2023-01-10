3 dead, 1 injured after quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting on Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Cottman and Rowland avenues in the city's Mayfair section.

Sources tell Action News that three people have died and a fourth victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.

