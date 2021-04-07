Councilmember holds 'Peace Not Guns' meeting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia councilman held his third "Peace Not Guns Call-To-Action " conversation on Wednesday in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson joined community leaders at Hawthorne Recreation Center at 12th and Carpenter streets in South Philadelphia.

Similar meetings are being planned throughout the summer.

Residents are encouraged to share their suggestions on ways to stop the violence and increase the peace.

"We want to make sure this is a safe zone, so we're organizing with the community members. We've also been working with social service organizations to make sure we have a strategy and plan to keep our young people occupied for the upcoming summer, but most importantly make sure that they're safe," said Johnson.

Just last night, a 15-year-old boy was gunned down in the city's Strawberry Mansion section. Data shows there's a 38% increase in shootings in the city and a 27% increase in homicides so far this year.
