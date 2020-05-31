12 year-old boy among 4 shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured four people, including a 12-year-old boy on Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 700 block of E. Clearfield Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot three times in the shoulder and arm. He is now listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The shooting also injured a 21-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. Both are listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
