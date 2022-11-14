Police investigate Logan fatal shooting; 2nd vehicle crashed into truck where victim was found

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while inside a pickup truck in Philadelphia's Logan section.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Broad Street at West Olney Avenue.
A second vehicle crashed into the back of the truck.
Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk.
Police are checking to see if there was a confrontation between the two drivers.
The 37-year-old victim was found shot twice in the truck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on the status of the other driver.