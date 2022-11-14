Police investigate Logan fatal shooting; 2nd vehicle crashed into truck where victim was found

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a pickup truck. A second vehicle had crashed into the truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while inside a pickup truck in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Broad Street at West Olney Avenue.

A second vehicle crashed into the back of the truck.

Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk.

Police are checking to see if there was a confrontation between the two drivers.

The 37-year-old victim was found shot twice in the truck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on the status of the other driver.