shooting

Video shows 2 gunman wanted in double shooting that injured 11-year-old boy

Surveillance cameras show the shooters walk up Elmwood Avenue toward 57th Street around 9 p.m. last Thursday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows 2 gunman wanted in shooting that injured 11-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video showing the moment two men opened fired on a Kingsessing block, wounding two people including a child.

Surveillance cameras show the shooters walk up Elmwood Avenue toward 57th Street around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

Within seconds, both suspects fired a barrage of bullets toward three men outside a city deli.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 hurt, including three young children

One of those men was hit in the leg.

Bullets also hit an 11-year-old boy who was sitting in a parked car nearby. He was struck in the arm, the side, and grazed on the knee. Police say the child is expected to be okay.

Both suspects are still being sought at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 dead following rash of weekend shootings in Trenton
Family members identify employee shot, killed at Jefferson Hospital
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
Man dead, woman injured in Kensington double shooting
TOP STORIES
Family members identify employee shot, killed at Jefferson Hospital
Users having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Authorities in Ocean County investigate 'suspicious' deaths
Autana bringing authentic Venezuelan to the Main Line
Philly Orchestra celebrates return to in-person concerts
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Show More
Police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall
Powerful Philadelphia union boss, council member go on trial
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours Overnight, Foggy and Cloudy Tuesday
Boy, 6, finds historic mastodon tooth
More TOP STORIES News