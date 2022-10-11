Man grazed by bullet while sitting in car with 3-year-old child, police say

Police say the 42-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a 3-year-old child in the backseat when the suspect opened fire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was grazed by a bullet while sitting in a car with a child on Monday night, according to police.

It happened near Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 5 p.m. in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a 3-year-old child in the backseat when the suspect opened the door and fired a weapon.

The man, who suffered a graze wound to the head, was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The child was not shot but taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children as a precaution.

Police say an 18-year-old man was also shot nearby, near Ruscomb Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.