Woman shot inside bathroom of Philadelphia bar; suspect arrested

According to police, the 35-year-old female was shot in the arm and hip by a 39-year-old woman inside the restroom.

Customers told police they heard the gunfire before both the victim and suspect left the bar.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a woman inside a bar on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at Rising Sun Avenue and Loudon Street in the city's Feltonville section.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 35-year-old female was shot in the arm and hip by a 39-year-old woman inside the women's restroom.

Customers told police they heard the gunfire before both the victim and suspect left the bar.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Small says the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the business.

"When police stopped that female, they did recover a handgun from her. A witness from the bar was driven by police to that location and the witness positively identified the female as the shooter," said Small.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other, but it's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker