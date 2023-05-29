66-year-old man dies, 3 teens hurt after shooting in Philly

A 66-year-old man is dead and three teens are hurt following a shooting Sunday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 66-year-old man is dead and three teens are hurt following a shooting Sunday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Mulberry Street.

The man who died has been identified as Ivan Hall from Philadelphia.

Three 15-year-old boys are in stable condition after being shot.

Police have not given any more details on what may have led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

