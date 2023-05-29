WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

66-year-old man dies, 3 teens hurt after shooting in Philly

The man who died has been identified as Ivan Hall from Philadelphia.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Monday, May 29, 2023 10:35PM
66-year-old man dies, 3 teens hurt after shooting in Philly
EMBED <>More Videos

A 66-year-old man is dead and three teens are hurt following a shooting Sunday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 66-year-old man is dead and three teens are hurt following a shooting Sunday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Mulberry Street.

The man who died has been identified as Ivan Hall from Philadelphia.

Three 15-year-old boys are in stable condition after being shot.

Police have not given any more details on what may have led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW