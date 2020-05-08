crime

14-year-old girl seriously injured after being shot in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a young girl on Thursday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot twice in her lower back.

She was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

