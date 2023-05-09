2 women injured when fight escalates into shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Two women are recovering after a fight escalated into shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Logan section early Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women are recovering after a fight escalated into a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Logan section early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at Old York Road and Wagner Avenue just after midnight.

Police said one woman had a graze wound to the head and the other had a graze wound to the shoulder.

The fight was caught on police surveillance cameras, but the shooters cannot be seen in the video.

Both women were taken to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition.

