1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings early Tuesday that left a man dead and a teenager injured.

The first shooting happened just after midnight on the 8000 block of Madison Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police said a 55-year-old man was shot several times. He later died at an area hospital.

Investigators found 15 spent shell casings surrounding his body.

Just hours later, a teenager was injured in a double shooting on the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street in the city's Tioga section.

Police said someone opened fire on a 15-year-old and an adult man who were sitting on the stoop of a home at the time.

Both victims were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

