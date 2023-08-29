1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings early Tuesday that left a man dead and a teenager injured.
The first shooting happened just after midnight on the 8000 block of Madison Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police said a 55-year-old man was shot several times. He later died at an area hospital.
Investigators found 15 spent shell casings surrounding his body.
Just hours later, a teenager was injured in a double shooting on the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street in the city's Tioga section.
Police said someone opened fire on a 15-year-old and an adult man who were sitting on the stoop of a home at the time.
Both victims were placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
