Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured in span of hours

Stolen SUV Shooting

Uber Driver Shot

Violence Continues

#BREAKING: Chopper 6 over the latest homicide in the City of Philadelphia, this time in Strawberry Mansion. Police say a 20 year old man was shot in the face, chest and arm, died at the hospital.@6abc pic.twitter.com/IxrX1HHc26 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 10, 2021

#BREAKING: Gun violence continues in Philadelphia...this time claiming the life of a 20 year old man. This is happening on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington. A second victim, a 28 yr old man, is stable. @6abc pic.twitter.com/GUyDUAtP15 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the heels of a deadly weekend that left 25 people shot, the gunfire is showing no signs of slowing down in Philadelphia.Three people were killed and six others were injured in seven separate shootings across the city since Monday.Police say the SUV with two men inside was shot up around 5 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington.The driver was able to run to safety, right as someone stole the SUV with the shooting victim still in the passenger side.The owner of the SUV was able to track it down using a cell phone.It was found nearly five hours later and 15-miles away on the 5600 block of Thomas Street in Southwest Philadelphia.When police arrived, they discovered the victim dead in the passenger seat.Police are still looking for the killer.An Uber driver is recovering from being caught in the crossfire in the city's Mantua section around 8 p.m. Monday.Police say he was driving two passengers on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue when he heard gunshots.Bullets hit all around his car.The 31-year-old driver was hit in the leg and was rushed to the hospital.The passengers were not hurt.Around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a man was shot while walking on the 800 block of Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.Police say the victim was approached by another man with a gun who shot him in the thigh.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene.Around 7:35 p.m. Monday, on the 5000 block of Wade Street, police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face. He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.Around 5 p.m., a 20-year-old man died after being shot in the face at N 29th and Oakdale streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Less than 10 minutes before the Oakdale Street shooting, police say two people were shot on the 3400 block of N Howard Street at 4:56 p.m.A 72-year-old man was shot once in the cheek. He is listed in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body. He is currently listed in critical condition.And just before 4 p.m., police say a double shooting turned deadly on the 3100 block of Jasper Street.A 20-year-old man died after being shot in the chest.The shooting also injured a 28-year-old man. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital."I've seen a lot violence. This is more violence than I've ever seen. We need people to put down the guns," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore on Monday during a press briefing about the violent weekend.Philadelphia is already on pace to surpass last year's 499 murders. To date, more than 185 homicides have been recorded. That's up 34% from this time last year.While other big cities are seeing a surge in murders in 2021, they are all being outpaced by Philadelphia. Data shows that New York is up 17% through the first few days of May, while Chicago is up 22%.Police officials say some of the murders are related to narcotics and robbery. Investigators believe retaliation could be the motive for a couple of weekend shootings in Olney."Rather than provide us information to solve these homicides, they decide to take matters in their own hands. That's why we continue to find ourselves in this continuing cycle of violence," said Captain Jason Smith.Anyone with any information on any of the violence is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.