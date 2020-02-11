Suspect opens fire on Philadelphia officers during robbery investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police investigation led to a chase and then an outbreak of gunfire in West Philadelphia.The incident started around 7:30 p.m. Monday as police reviewed surveillance of a robbery at a gas station at 63rd and Vine streets.Undercover officers then noticed a man and woman, who matched the description of the suspects. Police followed them in their unmarked cruiser.The man ran into a house at 62nd and Vine and fired at least two shots at police.The officers chased the suspect throughout the house where he was later arrested.It's unclear if officers arrested the female suspect.The officers were not injured in the incident. Police have not said if officers fired their weapons.