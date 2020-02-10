Man gunned down while sitting in car, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down inside a vehicle on Sunday night.

It happened at 8:44 p.m. near Robbins and Erdrick streets in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in a Nissan Maxima.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News