Man gunned down while sitting in car, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down inside a vehicle on Sunday night.It happened at 8:44 p.m. near Robbins and Erdrick streets in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in a Nissan Maxima.He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.