Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders after hourslong standoff

It started sometime around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when police attempted to serve a narcotics warrant at a home along the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.
Police officers entered the house, and once in the kitchen area, located towards the rear of the residence, gunshots rang out, authorities said.
"The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire - many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get away from a barrage of bullets," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
Two police officers remained trapped inside the home. However, around 9:20 p.m. police said the officers were safely removed from the home.
The gunman surrendered to authorities shortly after midnight Thursday.
He was taken to Temple University for evaluation and was released a few hours later.
Multiple sources to Action News identify the shooter as 34-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a long criminal record of drug offenses dating back to 2003.
As the standoff began, patrol cars were seen speeding toward the scene as armored vehicles and police in tactical gear converged on the street.
Video showed one officer who appeared injured being taken away in a police car. Another video showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.
In another video, bullets can be seen ricocheting off the pavement around police officers positioned outside the home.
A woman at the scene said she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives.
"I heard so many gunshots...I'm scared," she said.
Police said the six officers shot in the incident were rushed to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. All have since been released.
In addition, three other officers, who were not shot, received treatment for other injuries. One officer who was injured in a car crash while responding to the scene of the shooting remains hospitalized.
Hours after the incident began, police officers were able to safely remove two women and two teenage girls from the area. It is unclear if they came from the home where the shooter was located.
As the women and children were escorted to a police vehicle, one of the women said they were not injured and then spoke about the actions of police, saying officers were doing everything they could to keep them safe.
Kenny Williams told Action News his children were at a nearby day care when shots rang out. Williams said he received a text message from his daughter, which read: "Dad, you don't have to get us from the daycare, there's been a shooting. So we're going to be here for a while."
"When they said it was actually across the street from the day care - it's a parent's nightmare," Williams added.
Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) were called to the scene to assist.
Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus was placed on lockdown as police worked to secure the area. The lockdown was lifted around 7 p.m.
"In difficult moments like these, we remember our motto, "Perseverance Conquers." Our gratitude to @PhillyPolice and the hospital personnel is immeasurable, and we know the resilience of North Philadelphia will shine through, because perseverance always conquers," the university tweeted.
The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement:
"Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those (affected) by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods."
