More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.

Police say more than 120 shell casings were fired on the 2000 block of E Auburn Street in Kensington just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the sound of automatic gunfire in the area.

They found the two victims who say they were walking nearby when they were struck in the arm.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators also found rifle casings, an automatic weapon, and three magazines at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.