Gunman kills man inside store; woman hit by stray bullet, Philadelphia police say

It happened on the 1800 block of West Butler Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police tell Action News that surveillance video recorded a gunman shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times inside the store. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 50s was hit by a stray bullet when the gunfire rang out, according to police.
She was rushed to an area hospital where she's listed in critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Meanwhile, three other men were injured in three separate shootings Monday night. All three of those victims are expected to survive.
Twenty-one bullet casings littered a Southwest Philadelphia street where a man was shot four times around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
He wasn't at the scene when police arrived to the 1300 block of South 46th Street.
Someone else had already taken the 31-year-old victim to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
The man is listed in critical condition.
Police say the bullets came from two guns. They are looking for the shooter or shooters.
The growing violence has prompted City Council members to pen a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney, calling him to allocate $100 million of the city's budget for gun violence prevention programs for next year.
"Nothing is more important to the mayor and this administration than reducing gun violence, saving lives, and creating a safer city for us all," said Kenney in a statement. "We look forward to ongoing discussions with City Council in the coming weeks as we work collaboratively to finalize the FY22 budget and Five Year Plan, and make the necessary investments to address the gun violence epidemic."
With murders up 33%, help can't come fast enough.
"We personally have lost about six kids in the last seven months to gun violence," said Eugene Thomas, founder of Power Circle Mentors, a youth program in Frankford.
The program partners with Mastery Charter Schools to mentor 8th graders.
"It teaches them they can do anything, anything they put their mind to. It can really happen because we came from the same streets they are in now," said Thomas.
City Council has to approve the budget by June 24 before the next fiscal year.