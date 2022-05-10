shooting

1 dead, 4 injured in broad daylight shootings in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPIHA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and at least four others were injured in shootings across the city that occurred in broad daylight.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street in Ogontz.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Then at about noon, police were called to a quadruple shooting around noon at G Street and Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a heavy police presence.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, an 18-year-old women was shot once in the chest and a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound.

The 32-year-old and the 16-year-old were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The 18-year-old and the 30-year-old were taken to Temple and placed in critical condition.

Police said four schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdown was lift at about 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

