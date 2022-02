PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunmen who unleashed dozens of bullets outside of a gas station last month. It happened on January 22 at the Lukoil gas station located on the 600 block of North Delaware Avenue in Northern Liberties.Police say at least 54 gunshots were fired by four suspects around 1:45 a.m.Video shows the suspects opening fire on the victim before they took off in a dark-colored SUV.No injuries were reported.Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.