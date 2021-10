EMBED >More News Videos The City of Philadelphia marked its 300th homicide of 2021 on July 16.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire erupted as officers attempted to serve a warrant in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood on Friday morning.Police say a man pulled a gun as they entered a home on the 1400 block of West Olney Avenue.Officers fired at the suspect but did not hit him.He was eventually taken into custody.A woman was injured in the ordeal, but police say she was not shot.The warrants were issued in connection with a shooting in Cheltenham back in May.The name of the man take into custody has not been released.