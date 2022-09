Police say a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times in an alleyway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 50-year-old man is recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Ogontz section.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Widener Place near Old York Road.

No arrests have been made.