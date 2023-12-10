Philadelphia shooting leaves teen dead, another injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting involving teenagers in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of North 5th Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

There they found two 17-year-old boys suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the hospital and the other is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

