  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia shooting leaves teen dead, another injured

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 4:07AM
Philadelphia shooting leaves teen dead, another injured
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia shooting leaves teen dead, another injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting involving teenagers in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of North 5th Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

There they found two 17-year-old boys suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the hospital and the other is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW