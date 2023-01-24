Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle

Several shell casings and a cell phone were located on the ground near the vehicle.

Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Parkside of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of West Lansdown Avenue near Lancaster Avenue.

Police arrived to the reports of gunshots.

They found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV.

A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.

Several shell casings and a cell phone were located on the ground near the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker