Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Parkside of Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of West Lansdown Avenue near Lancaster Avenue.
Police arrived to the reports of gunshots.
They found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV.
A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
Several shell casings and a cell phone were located on the ground near the vehicle.
The man was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.
No arrests have been made.
