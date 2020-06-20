Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz deadly shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Ogontz where they say the victim may have been targeted.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Bloyd Street around 11 p.m. Friday for a large fight.

When officers arrived, they were met with a crowd and learned there had been a shooting.

They found a 51-year-old dead inside an abandoned home. He had been shot in the head.

Police tell Action News the man used to be an amateur boxer.

They said he had survived being shot three times within the last year.

His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.
