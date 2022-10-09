4-year-old unharmed after Point Breeze shooting sends 2 women to the hospital

Investigators say the women were innocent bystanders, sitting inside a home when they were hit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section left two women hurt Saturday night.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Taney Street

According to police, multiple people were inside the home when two gunmen opened fire.

A four-year-old child was inside the home when the gunfire erupted but was not injured.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired.

"It appears two males dressed in all black clothing got out of a Jeep Cherokee, dark in color, exited and approached a home on that block, (which) at the time had an open door. Both of those males with weapons in their hands opened fire into that home," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

A 21-year-old female was shot in the back and an 18-year-old female was shot in the lower leg. Police say they both were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe the females hit were the intended targets. A male was also unharmed on the first floor.

Police say they're looking for additional video to get another angle and the shooters and find out who did this.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.