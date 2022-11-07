1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting, crash in Rhawnhurst

A man is dead and another is in extremely critical condition after both were shot in the head in Philadelphia Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and another is in extremely critical condition after both were shot in the head in Philadelphia Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Both victims, identifed as being in their 20s, were found inside a dark-colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a utility pole at Bustleton Avenue.

Police say the car was involved in another accident moments earlier about a mile away.

Investigators still don't know where the shooting happened and are still searching for the scene of that shooting.

These two victims are among six people shot since 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.