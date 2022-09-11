Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. Saturday at 19th and Market streets.

Police say a 64-year-old man punched someone and was then shot and killed on the SEPTA platform.

Medics performed CPR on the victim and rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.