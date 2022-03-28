Police investigate shooting incident in Frankford

At least four shell casings were found nearby, but police have not found a victim.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting in the city's Frankford section.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning in the 5300 block of Gillespie Street.

Neighbors say they heard gun shots and police focused their investigation on a car parked in the street.

