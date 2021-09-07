crime

19-year-old dies after being shot 16 times in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

The shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd and Huntingdon streets.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was shot more than a dozen times in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 22nd and Huntingdon streets on Monday.

Police say officers found a 19-year-old man who was shot at least 16 times.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

