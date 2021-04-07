15-year-old dies after shooting in Strawberry Mansion; 2 gunmen wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen after a young teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Somerset Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, two gunmen wearing dark clothing are wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy. At least 12 shell casings were found at the scene.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.There is no immediate word on what sparked the gunfire.The victim has not been identified.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.