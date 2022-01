PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Northwood section.The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Filmore Street, right near Frankford High School.Police say someone opened fire on a group of teens outside of a corner store, hitting the 18-year-old male.He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.Authorities say a bullet also went through the window of a nearby home. No one inside was hit by that bullet.Police are still searching for the shooter.So far, no arrests have been made.