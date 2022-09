Shooting injures 13-year-old in West Philadelphia; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of 58th and Vine streets just after 4 p.m.

Officers found a 13-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.