South Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 2 men, woman injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.It happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Fitzgerald Street.Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 19-year-old was shot in the left side and a 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest. All three victims are in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.