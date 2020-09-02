Woman shot while standing outside relative's home in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot while standing in front of a relative's home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Montgomery Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

The 22-year-old victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police say at least eight bullets hit the house.

RELATED: Brazen attacks on the rise in Philadelphia; officials push anti-gun violence efforts

There were 15 people inside at the time between the ages of 8 months old and 44 years old.

No one else was injured.

Police believe the house was targeted
