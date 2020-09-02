Woman shot while standing outside relative's home in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot while standing in front of a relative's home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Montgomery Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.The 22-year-old victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.Police say at least eight bullets hit the house.There were 15 people inside at the time between the ages of 8 months old and 44 years old.No one else was injured.Police believe the house was targeted