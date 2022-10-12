Man standing outside SUV shot multiple times in Germantown: Police

"You clearly see two shooters walk up to the white SUV and fire shots at the victim who is standing outside the SUV," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot multiple times during an ambush in the Germantown section of Philadelphia that was caught on camera, police say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, near West Logan Street.

Police say the 48-year-old man was standing outside his Mercedes SUV at 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by two male suspects.

At least 27 shots were fired.

The shooting was captured on police real-time cameras on the block.

An unattended parked vehicle was struck multiple times.

As police were investigating, they were notified a shooting victim had shown up at a home at 2nd and Ruscomb streets, two miles away.

Investigators arrived at the home and found the shot-up SUV.

Bullets pierced the rear hatch, went through the front windshield and struck an empty child car seat in the back.

The 48-year-old victim was shot twice in the back.

Police took him to Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The victim was able to tell investigators he was shot on Wayne Avenue and then drove to his home.

No arrests have been made.