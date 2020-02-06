West Philadelphia triple shooting suspect seen on video fleeing scene: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect seen fleeing from a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police received numerous calls for gunshots in the area. Arriving officers found three shooting victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia



A 30-year-old man was shot in the left side of his face. He is listed in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man, shot in the right leg, and a 28-year-old man, shot in the lower back, are in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

Authorities said the surveillance video shows the suspect running westbound on Market Street away from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3183/3184.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News