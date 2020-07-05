A violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia leaves 6 shot, 3 dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6300418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police have responded to multiple shootings all across the city over the span of two hours. At least six people were shot, three were killed including a 6-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have responded to multiple shootings all across the city over the span of two hours.At least six people were shot, three were killed including a 6-year-old boy that was shot on the left side of his chest.Neighbors expressed a lot of heartache and questions lingering about this shooting. "It's a shame when they're young like that," said one resident.It's how many are felt Sunday on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in the Northeast section.Police went door-to-door looking for evidence. It's unclear what may have sparked this tragedy.Police say the child was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a family member.The child initially listed in critical condition, unfortunately later dying from his injuries.The news coming as shock to many, some who say they never heard any gunshots. "I hear it on the news, I come out and I didn't hear one thing," said resident Greg Van Ball.Ball says while the neighborhood has been touched by violence in years past, he says this is the first instance of a child being involved.Questions now linger as to what could have led to this deadly shooting. "It's scary, I have a daughter. Thank god she's not in the neighborhood at this time," said Ball.Some in the neighborhood say there was a large gathering at the home where this shooting occurred last night. They say nothing seemed out of the ordinary.Eight people were shot overnight in Philadelphia, including three double shootings. That doesn't include the several shootings Sunday.Since Friday, 20 people have been shot in the city, leaving four victims dead. Including the youngest victim of gun violence now being 6-years-old.Action News left the latest homicide scene at 17th and Wharton Street in the city's Point Breeze section.Just before 3:30 p.m. a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead. There was a second shooting victim at that scene, with no details on his age.That second victim was shot in the back and transported to the hospital.In Port Richmond at 19th and Clarence Street, just after 2 p.m. Sunday a 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times in the torso and pronounced dead at the hospital.An arrest was made and the believed weapon recovered.