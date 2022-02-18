Some Philly residents on edge after shootings erupt in broad daylight

In just three hours, at least seven people were shot on Thursday. One shooting happened right outside of a Rite Aid in Germantown.
That's where four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were caught in the middle of a gun battle.
Police say that teen and a 66-year-old were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old were transported in critical but stable condition.
So far, there are no suspects in the shooting.
People who live there, like Janice Leopold - who was born and raised in Germantown - have had enough.
"The kids are out of control. They have no discipline. They don't see themselves with a future. So if you don't have a future, you don't care what you do," she said. "They don't care how it affects their parents or the community. They just don't care like we used to."
Another shooting also occurred in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon.
At around 2:45 p.m. a fight began outside of Samuel Fels High School in Summerdale. Police sources say a man fired shots in the air and fled.
Sources tell Action News that multiple 9mm shell cases, a bat and other objects were recovered at the scene.
No one was injured.