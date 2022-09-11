Community comes together to find peace as violence continues in Philadelphia

"Stop the gun violence. It's too much gun death in the city," a 6-year-old told Action News.

There was more gunfire and more lives lost in Philadelphia this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was more gunfire and more lives lost in Philadelphia this weekend. One community in particular came together to find peace during this difficult time.

One day after Tiffany Fletcher was shot and killed in the crossfire of a gun battle outside the Mill Creek recreation center, family and friends released purple and white balloons and lit candles in her honor.

"It's hurtful, you see everybody out here. This is our neighborhood and everybody helped raise this little girl," said family friend Vernon Hill.

The family says she was the glue in their community, a Philadelphia rec center employee, and a mom to three boys.

"You can't even explain. Like, you hear about the violence in the city - when it touches home you be like... it's crazy man. For her to be at work..." said Hill.

According to police, a 14-year-old was taken into custody, but at least three gunmen were involved.

In a separate Friday shooting, a 12-year-old girl was also caught in a crossfire. That shooting happened on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street.

The violence continued on Saturday with a double shooting on the 800 Block of East Tioga Street. Acar riddled with bullets marked the spot where two men in their 20s were shot.

Less than an hour later, at 19th and Market, police say a 64-year-old punched someone, and was then shot and killed on the platform of a SEPTA trolley station.

We pressed the mayor for answers at an event to celebrate city block captains.

"We're going to continue to take guns off the street at a record pace, which is what we're already doing," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"They put their lives on the line for their residents, and they do it because they care about their community. We acknowledge them and appreciate the work they do," explained Carlton Williams the Philadelphia Streets Commissioner.

Community members don't think enough is being done.

"No, I don't. Things can cease and things can be better. It may start from home, yes, but what is the city doing?" said Lorraine Nesmith who's been a block captain for 23 years.

Whether it's city leaders, or at home, people agree things need to change.

"Keep the guns away from your house. It starts at home," said Tina Robinson.

Six-year-old Taahir Langford, a junior block captain at Parnell Place, has one wish for the city.

"Stop the gun violence. It's too much gun death in the city," he said.