Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopens; SEPTA resumes service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All streets in Center City Philadelphia, as well as the Ben Franklin Bridge, have reopened after they were closed due violent protests and looting that have gripped the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the closures were to 'facilitate the cleanup and emergency responses if needed."

The looting continued Sunday morning, after a peaceful protest Saturday turned violent with fires set and storefronts smashed.



The closures took effect at noon Sunday. The streets reopened when the city's curfew expired at 6 a.m. Monday.

"Center City street closures and restrictions have been lifted this morning. The curfew expired at 6 a.m.," the Philadelphia Office of Business Services told Action News.

The Ben Franklin Bridge was shut down Sunday due to police activity. It reopened 6 a.m. Monday.



SEPTA had shut down all service - including trains, buses, trolleys and paratransit - in Philadelphia and the suburbs due to "civil unrest and vandalism," but most services were resumed at 6 a.m. Monday.

The Market-Frankford Line is shuttle busing between Berks and Frankford due to a fire. Service to bus Routes 3, 5, 17, 21, 23, 52, and 89, and the Route 11 trolley is suspended.

Pictured: A map of street closures that went into effect in Center City Philadelphia at noon on Sunday, May 31, 2020.



PATCO Trains resumed operation between Lindenwold and 15/16th & Locust Street Stations. All NJ Transit bus service to and from Philadelphia will originate and terminate at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

RELATED: Hundreds arrested following violence in Philadelphia
For the second night in a row, a curfew was in place for all of Philadelphia.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. Sunday and continued until 6 a.m. Monday.
