King of Prussia, Pennsylvania residents preparing for snowstorm; PennDOT standing by

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been quite some time since the Philadelphia region has seen some significant snowfall, but that could all change in the next 48 hours.

A large coastal storm approaches the region by late Wednesday morning or early afternoon and it could very likely bring significant snow to parts of the region. The heaviest snow will likely fall in the northern and western suburbs.

Janet Gosso was out getting the essentials at the Wegmans in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on Monday in the pouring rain.

Grosso said it's her normal trip to the store but she's buying extra because of the expected snowfall Wednesday.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says Wednesday's storm could bring significant, heavy snow to parts of the region, Other areas will see mainly rain and wind.



"Cereal, oats for breakfast, bulk meat so I can make stuff and put it in the freezer," she said.

By early evening, Wegmans had salt crews circling the parking lot to pre-treat the area.

Wednesday's storm is the first the area has seen in a long time and some people are coming into the weather event unprepared.

SEE ALSO: Will the rise of remote learning mean the end of snow days?
Though the pandemic has paused a good portion of day-to-day life, when it comes to school snow days - it's a whole new ball game.



"Over the last few days we've definitely seen an uptick in snowblowers, shovels, salt," said Home Depot manager Anthony Hudgins, who mans the Gulph Road location in King of Prussia.

PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph tells Action News that because of last year's mild winter they have no issues with their salt piles. One hundred and thirty tons of salt are ready to be used and 450 trucks will be on standby to take care of the five-county region.
