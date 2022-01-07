Snowstorm moving through Philadelphia region, PennDOT cautions drivers

The snow started falling very early Friday in the Philadelphia region and was set to make a messy morning commute.
❄️Oregon Ave in South Philadelphia.— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) January 7, 2022
🚘 It’s going to be a slow morning commute across the #Philadelphia region. @6abcWeather says the system should clear out around 8 a.m.
More info: ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/rlZk7OezFE pic.twitter.com/XKgVPdRvP3
Busy morning for road crews in Philly. @6abc #Snowfall #snow pic.twitter.com/DQAEBtZKo5— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) January 7, 2022
The period of steadiest snow began at 1 a.m. and will go through 5 a.m. The snow will be ending between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Parts of the region could see between 4" to 6" of snow.
The heaviest snow is coming down now. Here's a look from the @6abc balcony ❄ pic.twitter.com/vhmmmh7ENj— Brittany Boyer (@Brittany_Boyer) January 7, 2022
The view from Chopper 6 Thursday night captured PennDOT crews hard at work, brining the highways across the region before the snow moved in.
"Snow could be falling at a pretty good clip (Friday), maybe an inch an hour," said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDOT.
SEE ALSO: New Jersey governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
PennDOT crews had the salt trucks ready to keep to roads in good shape.
"These routes take a couple of hours to complete based on traffic and intensity of the storm. So if you go around and get to the beginning point again and it's just been a couple hours, there might be a couple of inches of snow on the ground," said Rudolph.
In Philadelphia, some streets were pre-treated. Officials said 100 trucks would be deployed throughout the city with 45,000 tons of salt on deck.
Officials want to remind drivers to leave ample room between vehicles, especially if it's a salt truck
"The one thing we're going to ask residents to do is if you're out driving (Friday), please give yourself enough room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, especially if it's a salt truck," said Streets Department Chief Engineer Stephen Lorenz.
Many folks were also preparing for the storm by filling up their car tanks with gas.
"Better to have gas in your car if you have to go out," said Ina Frankel of East Falls.
It seemed word of a winter blast got out in Roxborough well before the storm.
The shovels and salt were a top purchased item on Thursday at Stanley's TrueValue on Ridge Avenue.
"I got a shovel, I got salt and little something for the wife's car to make sure the windshield is clean and ready to go," said Andrew Gibb of Roxborough.
Both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Departments of Transportation announced plans to restrict commercial vehicles on interstates across the region.
Officials ask those who must drive to pack for an emergency.
"Carry an emergency kit in case you get stranded. You never what's going to happen," said Brad Rudolph of PennDOT.
According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the next storm arrives with snow, beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.