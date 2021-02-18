Philadelphia residents have some fun in the snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Snowfall stopped around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in South Philadelphia, and most major roadways in the city were passable.On East Passyunk Avenue, just below South Street, Cohen & Co Hardware was prepared for unprepared city residents.Mitchell Cohen said that the fourth-generation owned hardware store has seen its share of hard winters."Even somebody saying, 'I want just a little bit of salt.' We'll fill something," said Cohen, who offered to-go cups of salt. "We have big bags, small bags and shovels. We're here for everybody."At nearby Gigi Pizza, employee Austin Boyle said he started clearing the walkway early in anticipation of a busy evening."I think it's going to be, at least for us. A lot of neighborhood business and some delivery," he said.Nathan Orians of Queen Village said his dog Hobbs can't wait to go outside when the snow falls and he has a hard time getting him to come back in.Orians says he feels the exact same way."I like it. I'm from upstate New York so it feels like home for me," he said.The Philadelphia Streets Department began treating roadways Wednesday ahead of the storm and had all apparatus available to plow, including trash trucks.Trash and recycling pick-up was postponed because of the snow emergency.