Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled this weekend has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials released this statement on the cancelation:

"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants. While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade on March 14, 2021 celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor."

The cancelation comes as the first presumptive case of the coronavirus is confirmed in the city.
